BT Group (NYSE:BT) Downgraded to Hold at HSBC

BT Group (NYSE:BT) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of BT Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of BT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BT Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.74. BT Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day moving average is $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BT Group by 78.1% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BT Group by 313.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BT Group by 51.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of BT Group by 360.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 84,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 66,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BT Group by 14.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BT Group Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

