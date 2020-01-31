BT Group (NYSE:BT) Getting Neutral News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about BT Group (NYSE:BT) has trended neutral recently, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. BT Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the utilities provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.74. BT Group has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $17.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of BT Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. HSBC lowered shares of BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of BT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

