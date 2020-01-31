BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.40

Media headlines about BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) have trended neutral recently, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. BT Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted BT Group’s analysis:

Get BT Group alerts:

Shares of BT Group stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.13. 226,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,440. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.48. BT Group has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $3.96.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC downgraded BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group downgraded BT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

BT Group Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global Services, and Openreach. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.