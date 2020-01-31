BTU Protocol (BTU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.88 Million

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 31st. One BTU Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001653 BTC on popular exchanges including UPbit and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. BTU Protocol has a market cap of $10.88 million and $8,824.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol (BTU) is a token. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,014,408 tokens. The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com. The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BTU Protocol Token Trading

BTU Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

