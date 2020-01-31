Buckingham Research Reiterates Neutral Rating for Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by Buckingham Research in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $164.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $157.00. Buckingham Research’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SWK. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.67.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $165.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.60 and a 200 day moving average of $151.26. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $123.04 and a 52 week high of $173.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 1,333 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total value of $210,920.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,284.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donald Allan sold 2,912 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total value of $452,757.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,808,618.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,059 shares of company stock worth $9,292,144. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,699,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,402,690,000 after buying an additional 48,118 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,555,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,091,036,000 after acquiring an additional 176,089 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,041,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,367,000 after acquiring an additional 50,448 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 918,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,067,000 after acquiring an additional 102,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 689,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,622,000 after acquiring an additional 92,564 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

