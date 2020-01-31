BUZZCoin Price Reaches $0.0000 (BUZZ)

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded 77.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last week, BUZZCoin has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. BUZZCoin has a total market cap of $372,939.00 and approximately $49.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BUZZCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi, YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About BUZZCoin

BUZZ is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2016. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. BUZZCoin’s official website is www.buzzcoin.info. BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BUZZCoin

BUZZCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BUZZCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BUZZCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

