BZEdge Achieves Market Cap of $329,030.00 (BZE)

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded 42.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 31st. Over the last seven days, BZEdge has traded down 49.7% against the US dollar. One BZEdge coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. BZEdge has a market cap of $329,030.00 and $131.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BZEdge alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $269.54 or 0.02895323 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010740 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00194730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00030079 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00122307 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About BZEdge

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. The official website for BZEdge is getbze.com. BZEdge’s official message board is medium.com/@bzedge. BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BZEdge

BZEdge can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BZEdge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BZEdge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BZEdge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BZEdge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BZEdge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.