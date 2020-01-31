Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) and Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Head to Head Survey

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) and Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Cabot Oil & Gas has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vermilion Energy has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cabot Oil & Gas and Vermilion Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cabot Oil & Gas $2.19 billion 2.66 $557.04 million $1.13 12.63 Vermilion Energy $1.29 billion 1.77 $209.58 million $0.77 19.03

Cabot Oil & Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Vermilion Energy. Cabot Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vermilion Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Cabot Oil & Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Vermilion Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.2%. Cabot Oil & Gas pays out 35.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Vermilion Energy pays out 270.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Cabot Oil & Gas has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Vermilion Energy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.6% of Cabot Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.6% of Vermilion Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Cabot Oil & Gas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cabot Oil & Gas and Vermilion Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabot Oil & Gas 34.86% 34.92% 17.71% Vermilion Energy 20.25% 9.39% 4.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cabot Oil & Gas and Vermilion Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabot Oil & Gas 0 7 6 0 2.46 Vermilion Energy 1 6 2 0 2.11

Cabot Oil & Gas presently has a consensus target price of $22.09, indicating a potential upside of 55.21%. Vermilion Energy has a consensus target price of $24.38, indicating a potential upside of 66.38%. Given Vermilion Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vermilion Energy is more favorable than Cabot Oil & Gas.

Summary

Cabot Oil & Gas beats Vermilion Energy on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania. The company sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, gas marketers, and power generation facilities through gathering systems and pipelines. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of approximately 11.6 trillion cubic feet equivalent. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc. acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells. The company also owns 48% interest in 930,000 net acres of land and 103 net producing gas wells; 32,600 net acres of developed and 1,149,400 net acres of undeveloped land, and 105 net producing oil wells and 8 net producing natural gas wells; and 148,700 net acres of land and 118 net producing oil wells. In addition, it owns 20% interest in the offshore Corrib gas field; and 60% interest in the Wandoo field comprises 59,600 acres; and lands of 652,800 net acres, 242,500 net acres, and 2.35 million net acres. Further, the company has 181,664 barrels of oil equivalent (Mboe) of gross proved reserves and 284,476 Mboe of gross proved plus probable reserves; 43,466 Mboe of gross proved reserves and 63,918 Mboe of gross proved plus probable reserves; 11,802 Mboe of gross proved reserves and 22,196 Mboe of gross proved plus probable reserves; 12,991 Mboe of gross proved reserves and 25,735 Mboe of gross proved plus probable reserves; 13,093 Mboe of gross proved reserves and 20,575 Mboe of gross proved plus probable reserves; 9,668 Mboe of gross proved reserves and 14,480 Mboe of gross proved plus probable reserves; 25,147 Mboe of gross proved reserves and 56,214 Mboe of gross proved plus probable reserves; and 131 Mboe of gross proved reserves and 191 Mboe of gross proved plus probable reserves. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

