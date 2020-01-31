CAE (CAE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 7th. Analysts expect CAE to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. CAE had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $896.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CAE to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CAE stock opened at $29.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $20.41 and a fifty-two week high of $30.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

