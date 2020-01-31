CAE (CAE) to Release Earnings on Friday

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 7th. Analysts expect CAE to post earnings of C$0.36 per share for the quarter.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$896.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$822.00 million.

TSE CAE opened at C$39.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion and a PE ratio of 31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$36.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$34.80. CAE has a fifty-two week low of C$27.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.85.

CAE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$39.00 target price on shares of CAE in a research report on Monday, January 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on CAE from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CAE from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$34.00 target price on shares of CAE in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on CAE from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. CAE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$38.00.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

