CAE’s (CAE) Hold Rating Reiterated at TD Securities

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by TD Securities in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $37.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 24.66% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Shares of NYSE:CAE traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $29.68. The company had a trading volume of 326,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,748. CAE has a 1-year low of $20.41 and a 1-year high of $30.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. CAE had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $896.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CAE will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the third quarter valued at about $5,210,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of CAE by 302.6% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CAE by 8.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 111,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management boosted its position in shares of CAE by 28.0% in the third quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 819,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,820,000 after acquiring an additional 179,246 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CAE by 35.3% in the third quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 219,770 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 57,285 shares during the period. 49.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

