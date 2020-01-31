CaixaPay Market Cap Reaches $361,791.00 (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 31st. During the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded up 65.5% against the US dollar. CaixaPay has a market capitalization of $361,791.00 and $20.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CaixaPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, IDAX and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.90 or 0.02907122 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010697 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00194365 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030219 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00122664 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CaixaPay Coin Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @

. The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com.

CaixaPay Coin Trading

CaixaPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, BTC-Alpha and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

