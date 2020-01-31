California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 124,430 Shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 652,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,430 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Baidu worth $82,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIDU. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Baidu by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 52.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Baidu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Baidu from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $125.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.59 and a 200-day moving average of $114.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a PE ratio of -139.71, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Baidu Inc has a 12 month low of $93.39 and a 12 month high of $186.22.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

