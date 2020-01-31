California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 19,465 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,358,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,465 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.79% of National Retail Properties worth $72,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NNN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 58.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 837,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,213,000 after purchasing an additional 310,189 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 510,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,805,000 after purchasing an additional 17,913 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 70.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 5.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 92,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 32.1% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 9,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

In other National Retail Properties news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,711 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $558,150.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,791 shares in the company, valued at $7,805,609.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $56.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.05. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.32 and a 12-month high of $59.26. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $168.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.93 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 76.87%.

NNN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.29.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.