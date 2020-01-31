California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 73,996 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 695,313 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,996 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Electronic Arts worth $74,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EA. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,916 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 243,642 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,194,000 after buying an additional 13,143 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 8,298 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 170,397 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $18,319,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 116.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In other Electronic Arts news, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 19,073 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $2,099,174.38. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 33,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,656,413.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $570,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,913,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,073 shares of company stock worth $8,838,884. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $111.64 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $114.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.89. The stock has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The game software company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 54.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.12.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.