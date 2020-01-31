California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 16,371 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,371 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.80% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $77,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 1,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FRT shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $131.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.80.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $125.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.72 and its 200-day moving average is $131.62. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $124.36 and a fifty-two week high of $141.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $233.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.88 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 28.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

