California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,544,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,907 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.84% of AGNC Investment worth $80,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 3.3% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 18,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 37.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 34,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

AGNC stock opened at $18.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.96 and a 200-day moving average of $16.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $18.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.25.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 84.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a jan 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.7%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.70%.

In other news, Director Morris A. Davis acquired 7,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.02 per share, for a total transaction of $125,097.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.25 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.47.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

