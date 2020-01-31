California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,632,709 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 49,769 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.25% of HP worth $74,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HP in the second quarter worth $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 115.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of HP by 255.6% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,200 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on HP from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Loop Capital lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI raised HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on HP from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.56.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $21.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.53. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.93 and a 52-week high of $24.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.44.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. HP had a negative return on equity of 241.43% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. HP’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

In other HP news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $855,651.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,892,233.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

