California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,959,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,347 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.79% of NiSource worth $82,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of NiSource by 1,533.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,873,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,821 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in NiSource by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 14,725,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,709 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in NiSource by 500.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,045,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,275,000 after acquiring an additional 871,298 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in NiSource by 1,180.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 895,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,791,000 after acquiring an additional 825,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd increased its holdings in NiSource by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 4,789,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,298,000 after acquiring an additional 765,910 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NiSource stock opened at $29.10 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $30.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.97 and a 200 day moving average of $28.33.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.04). NiSource had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $931.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

NI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays raised shares of NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 target price on shares of NiSource and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. NiSource has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.05.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

