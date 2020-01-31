California Public Employees Retirement System Has $82.41 Million Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,021,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 172,813 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.60% of CenterPoint Energy worth $82,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 694,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,941,000 after purchasing an additional 48,301 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 4,052,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,515,000 after purchasing an additional 139,230 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 121,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 39,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNP. Evercore ISI raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.07.

In related news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $171,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $26.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.44. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $31.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.51%. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.