California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,117,602 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 866,295 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.26% of eBay worth $76,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of eBay from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Aegis downgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of eBay from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

EBAY stock opened at $35.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. eBay Inc has a 12 month low of $32.77 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.67.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 46.71%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.14%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

