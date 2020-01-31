California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 10,597 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,597 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $73,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 594.1% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $432,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 52,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,889,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.91, for a total value of $2,727,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,751 shares in the company, valued at $19,687,893.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,682 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.14, for a total value of $632,667.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,647,429.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,543 shares of company stock worth $43,085,050. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

REGN stock opened at $336.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.40. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $271.37 and a 52 week high of $442.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $1.54. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 20.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $353.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $435.00 price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $390.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

