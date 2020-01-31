California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 1,326,996 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 284.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,792,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,326,996 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.82% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $75,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 35,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 11,413 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

OHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.32.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.31. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.64 and a fifty-two week high of $45.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.26 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 38.12%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.16%.

In other news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,053,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

