California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 39,585 Shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,290,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,585 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.77% of Regency Centers worth $81,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,986,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,133,670,000 after acquiring an additional 55,541 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,326,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $856,602,000 after acquiring an additional 269,047 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,589,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,558,000 after acquiring an additional 353,566 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 6.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,904,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,798,000 after acquiring an additional 176,262 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 20.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,824,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,308,000 after acquiring an additional 478,257 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REG stock opened at $62.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Regency Centers Corp has a 1 year low of $60.35 and a 1 year high of $70.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.62). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $282.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on REG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Regency Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.11.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

