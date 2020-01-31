California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 761,241 Shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,654,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 761,241 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.81% of Vereit worth $79,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vereit in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Vereit by 53.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Vereit in the third quarter worth $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Vereit by 39.3% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vereit in the third quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

VER stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.52. Vereit Inc has a twelve month low of $7.78 and a twelve month high of $10.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.52.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.93). Vereit had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $302.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vereit Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. Vereit’s payout ratio is 76.39%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vereit from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded Vereit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Vereit in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

