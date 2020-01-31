California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 260.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,228,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 887,490 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.82% of Black Knight worth $79,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Black Knight by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Black Knight by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Black Knight by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 15,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A downgraded Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Black Knight in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Compass Point downgraded Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Black Knight has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.42.

NYSE:BKI opened at $67.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 66.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Black Knight Inc has a 52-week low of $48.55 and a 52-week high of $67.66.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $299.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.16 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Knight Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 17,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,022,498.75. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

