California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,232,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,438 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.84% of Henry Schein worth $82,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 200.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 448,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,506,000 after purchasing an additional 897,302 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 10,631.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 462,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,315,000 after buying an additional 457,987 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 52.3% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 472,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,017,000 after buying an additional 162,315 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 231.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 137,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,635,000 after buying an additional 96,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 53.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,526,000 after buying an additional 86,838 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total value of $459,077.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 242,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,217,042.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 3,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total value of $245,810.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,890,605.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,655 shares of company stock worth $8,373,585. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HSIC shares. BidaskClub raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Henry Schein from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.50.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $71.47 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.58 and a 52 week high of $72.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 31st that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

