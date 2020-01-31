California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 6,038 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 573,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,038 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Ingersoll-Rand worth $76,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 3,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $524,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 242,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $32,716,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,037,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 267,589 shares of company stock valued at $36,093,355 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IR opened at $135.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a twelve month low of $98.66 and a twelve month high of $138.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.91 and a 200-day moving average of $125.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Ingersoll-Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IR shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll-Rand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.63.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

