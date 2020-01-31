California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,892,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,264 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.25% of Johnson Controls International worth $77,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JCI. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 2,385 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $100,098.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,288 shares in the company, valued at $515,727.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 21,863 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $931,145.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 889,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,892,195.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,288 shares of company stock valued at $2,907,763. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.22.

JCI stock opened at $40.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.97 and a 200-day moving average of $42.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 12 month low of $32.77 and a 12 month high of $44.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 53.06%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

