California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRC. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in California Resources by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 130,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 65,427 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in California Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $589,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in California Resources by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 154,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 32,641 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in California Resources by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 118,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in California Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRC opened at $7.29 on Friday. California Resources has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $30.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.70. The company has a market cap of $363.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 4.48.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.72. California Resources had a negative return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that California Resources will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

