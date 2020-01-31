Callisto Network (CLO) Price Up 7.8% This Week

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including OOOBTC, Stocks.Exchange, BiteBTC and Exrates. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $100,640.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Callisto Network has traded up 7.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.89 or 0.01929489 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00121166 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,363,177,935 coins and its circulating supply is 2,317,052,186 coins. Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network. The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Callisto Network Coin Trading

Callisto Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Exrates and OOOBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

