Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) is Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,178,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 476,803 shares during the period. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P makes up about 2.7% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC owned about 5.39% of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P worth $15,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLMT. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 37.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 59,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 115.4% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 43,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 23,335 shares during the last quarter. 13.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of CLMT stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $333.48 million, a P/E ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.90.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 111.36%. The business had revenue of $929.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.88 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Products and Fuel Products. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.