Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,435 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Camden Property Trust worth $5,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 10,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 25,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.65, for a total value of $2,926,196.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,575,249.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 23,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.88, for a total value of $2,607,699.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,379,928.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,218 shares of company stock worth $24,814,794 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CPT has been the topic of several research reports. Sandler O’Neill raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Scotiabank raised Camden Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.38.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $110.85 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $95.09 and a 1-year high of $116.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 65.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

