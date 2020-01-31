Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cfra

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was upgraded by Cfra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a $127.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $116.00. Cfra’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.07.

CPT stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $111.44. 247,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,040. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $95.09 and a twelve month high of $116.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.35.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $34,054.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,075 shares in the company, valued at $8,151,452. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $259,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,218 shares of company stock valued at $24,814,794 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,289,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,387,330,000 after purchasing an additional 104,896 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,020,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,127,000 after acquiring an additional 71,653 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

