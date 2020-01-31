Cameco (CCJ) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 7th. Analysts expect Cameco to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.94 million. Cameco had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cameco to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cameco alerts:

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $8.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.15. Cameco has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $13.04.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCJ. ValuEngine raised Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC set a $13.00 price target on Cameco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cameco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.