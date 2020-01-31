Cameco (CCO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.03 per share for the quarter.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$303.00 million for the quarter.

Get Cameco alerts:

CCO opened at C$11.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31. Cameco has a twelve month low of C$10.70 and a twelve month high of C$17.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCO shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a report on Monday, November 4th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Cameco from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.