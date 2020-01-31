Canaccord Genuity Boosts Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target to C$17.00

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on REAL. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Real Matters in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Cormark upped their price target on Real Matters from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on Real Matters from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Real Matters from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.57.

Shares of TSE REAL traded down C$0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching C$13.84. The company had a trading volume of 428,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,048. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.12. Real Matters has a 12 month low of C$3.82 and a 12 month high of C$14.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 138.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc develops and provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity mortgage origination transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

