Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Director Acquires C$408,891.56 in Stock

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) Director Donald Carty purchased 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$124.28 per share, with a total value of C$408,891.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,006 shares in the company, valued at C$8,700,566.06.

Shares of CNR traded down C$1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching C$123.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,040. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$120.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$120.46. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$107.54 and a twelve month high of C$127.96. The company has a market cap of $88.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNR. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$97.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$127.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$119.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$121.50.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

