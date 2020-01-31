Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wood & Company

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Wood & Company in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.76.

Shares of NYSE CNQ traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,095,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878,459. The stock has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of $22.58 and a one year high of $32.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.25.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.44. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 205.1% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 1,703.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 1,309.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

