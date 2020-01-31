Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Cut to C$40.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective cut by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.17% from the stock’s current price.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.06.

TSE:CNQ traded down C$1.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$36.98. 3,188,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,261,423. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$41.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$35.92. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of C$30.01 and a 12 month high of C$42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.97, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.99.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.92 billion. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.9100002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.82, for a total value of C$2,208,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,162,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$42,790,700.36. Also, Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.04, for a total transaction of C$600,600.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 301,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,841,260.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

