Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target Raised to C$174.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$173.00 to C$174.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$147.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$190.00 to C$188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$167.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Tire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$174.44.

Shares of TSE CTC.A traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$141.89. 144,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,044. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$142.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$144.41. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of C$131.31 and a 1-year high of C$157.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.49, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

