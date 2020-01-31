CanYaCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $4,528.00 (CAN)

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 31st. CanYaCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $4,528.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CanYaCoin has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar. One CanYaCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0138 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Cryptopia, IDAX and Bancor Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00036755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $540.79 or 0.05777484 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00025349 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00128293 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00016148 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00033994 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002383 BTC.

CanYaCoin Profile

CAN is a token. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,827,000 tokens. CanYaCoin’s official message board is medium.com/canyacoin. CanYaCoin’s official website is canya.io. The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CanYaCoin

CanYaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDAX, Lykke Exchange, Cryptopia and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CanYaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CanYaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

