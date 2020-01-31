Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $40.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.40 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCBG remained flat at $$28.52 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 30,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,719. Capital City Bank Group has a 52-week low of $21.04 and a 52-week high of $30.95. The stock has a market cap of $475.00 million, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.48.

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Director Laura L. Johnson bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $43,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,482.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

CCBG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Capital City Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

