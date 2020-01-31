Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter.

Capitol Federal Financial stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.18. The company had a trading volume of 612,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,299. Capitol Federal Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $14.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CFFN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

