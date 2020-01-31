Cardano (ADA) Trading Up 24.7% Over Last 7 Days

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 31st. Cardano has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and $128.73 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for about $0.0550 or 0.00000583 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Exmo, Binance and ZB.COM. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 24.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008131 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00023252 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009612 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.16 or 0.02623448 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002328 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000231 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013162 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is forum.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Altcoin Trader, OKEx, Bitbns, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Exmo, ABCC, Bithumb, Indodax, CoinFalcon, Cryptohub, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, OTCBTC, Huobi, ZB.COM, Coinbe, Coinnest, Upbit, Cryptomate, DragonEX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.