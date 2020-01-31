Cargojet (TSE:CJT) PT Raised to C$121.00 at National Bank Financial

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$105.00 to C$121.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.20% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$95.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. AltaCorp Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Sunday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$136.00 to C$126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$113.75.

Get Cargojet alerts:

CJT stock traded up C$1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting C$118.39. The company had a trading volume of 35,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,911. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 425.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$107.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$99.22. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$73.22 and a 12 month high of C$118.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.08.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$117.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$122.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Cargojet will post 1.7000001 EPS for the current year.

In other Cargojet news, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 1,000 shares of Cargojet stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.93, for a total transaction of C$104,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$140,081.55.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.