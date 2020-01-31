Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Given a €110.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) has been given a €110.00 ($127.91) price target by investment analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €114.00 ($132.56) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, HSBC set a €109.00 ($126.74) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Carl Zeiss Meditec currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €111.14 ($129.24).

Shares of AFX stock opened at €111.90 ($130.12) on Friday. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a twelve month low of €71.25 ($82.85) and a twelve month high of €122.10 ($141.98). The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €116.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €105.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

