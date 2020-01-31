Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) Stock Position Lowered by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,141 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Carlisle Companies worth $5,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 70,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,291,000 after buying an additional 43,928 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,197,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $729,812,000 after buying an additional 65,087 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 6,967 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,043,000 after buying an additional 23,490 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 161.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 91,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,278,000 after buying an additional 56,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Shares of CSL opened at $158.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.77 and its 200-day moving average is $149.99. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.88 and a 12 month high of $164.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSL shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.38.

In related news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 5,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $844,014.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,927.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 46,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total transaction of $7,289,717.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,991,023.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,968 shares of company stock worth $8,835,189. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.