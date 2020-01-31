Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,933 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in AT&T by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 11,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. HSBC cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $37.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.67 and its 200 day moving average is $37.10. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.09%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

