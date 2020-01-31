Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period.

VYM stock opened at $92.94 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $81.71 and a 12-month high of $94.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.88.

